Celebrating 10 Years Of Crankworx Rotorua

The Government is proud to support the 10th edition of Crankworx Rotorua as the Crankworx World Tour returns to Rotorua from 16-24 March 2024, Minister for Economic Development Melissa Lee says.

“Over the past 10 years as Crankworx Rotorua has grown, so too have the economic and social benefits that the event provides to the city and our country.

“The event attracts thousands of international and domestic visitors to Rotorua each year who inject money into the local economy, and it’s watched by more than 10 million people around the globe, providing excellent international exposure for New Zealand. The event organisers also run programmes for local youth and families to encourage them to get involved with mountain biking.

“The event has become a much-anticipated event on the World Tour by competitors and spectators alike. Major Events like Crankworx help to boost regional economies which aligns with the Government’s commitment to fix the economy and encourage investment in New Zealand.”

This year’s event will see women compete in the pinnacle slopestyle competition for the first time.

“It’s fitting this is taking place in New Zealand for the first time where we have a proud history of progressing gender equity in sport and wider society. It comes off the back of us hosting three major international women’s sporting events in recent years – the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Rugby World Cup, and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

“I look forward to attending Crankworx this weekend and getting amongst the action.”

The Government has supported Crankworx Rotorua through its Major Events Fund since the inaugural event in 2015. Just over $8 million from the Major Events Fund is currently committed to supporting Crankworx Rotorua and the Summer Series event from 2022 to 2027.

