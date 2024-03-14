China Foreign Minister To Visit

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Winston Peters has announced that the Foreign Minister of
China, Wang Yi, will visit New Zealand next
week.
“We look forward to re-engaging with Foreign
Minister Wang Yi and discussing the full breadth of the
bilateral relationship, which is one of New Zealand’s most
important and complex,” Mr Peters says.
“Trade
between New Zealand and China, as well as strong
people-to-people, cultural and business links, has delivered
significant benefits to both our countries.
“It is
10 years since the New Zealand China Comprehensive Strategic
Partnership was agreed. It is timely therefore to discuss
how New Zealand and China can best work together over the
next decade, while building a strong understanding of our
respective perspectives.”
The Ministers will also
discuss regional and global issues, including the importance
of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific
region.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also the
Director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the
Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, previously
visited New Zealand as Foreign Minister in 2014 and
2017.
Mr Peters will host Minister Wang for a
bilateral meeting and an official dinner in
Wellington.
