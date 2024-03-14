China Foreign Minister To Visit

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters has announced that the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, will visit New Zealand next week.

“We look forward to re-engaging with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussing the full breadth of the bilateral relationship, which is one of New Zealand’s most important and complex,” Mr Peters says.

“Trade between New Zealand and China, as well as strong people-to-people, cultural and business links, has delivered significant benefits to both our countries.

“It is 10 years since the New Zealand China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was agreed. It is timely therefore to discuss how New Zealand and China can best work together over the next decade, while building a strong understanding of our respective perspectives.”

The Ministers will also discuss regional and global issues, including the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also the Director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, previously visited New Zealand as Foreign Minister in 2014 and 2017.

Mr Peters will host Minister Wang for a bilateral meeting and an official dinner in Wellington.

