Education Should Be Prioritised Ahead Of Protesting

Students should be in school and learning instead of protesting during school hours, Associate Education Minister David Seymour says.

“If students feel strongly about sending a message, they could have marched on Tuesday when there was a nationwide teacher only day, or during the upcoming school holidays. It has become far too common to sacrifice valuable learning time for other causes,” says Mr Seymour.

“I appreciate that some students have passionate views and are anxious about their futures. But I want to make it clear that if they want to effect real change in the world, they need to turn up to school and get a good education now.

“The previous government said that protesting instead of attending school could be justified. This in my view is unacceptable. My expectation is that schools will treat students protesting today as explained but unjustified absences.

“Next week I will be announcing the Government’s Attendance Action Plan. It will finally drive a national focus for addressing our truancy crisis.

“New Zealand attendance rates are low by national and international standards. Regular attendance, defined as being in school over 90 percent of the time, has declined from 69.5 percent in Term 2 2015 to 39.9 percent in Term 2 2022. England’s attendance rates in 2022 were 75.1 per cent, the USA was 70.3 per cent, Australia was 49.9 per cent.

“If the truancy crisis isn’t addressed, there will be an 80-year long shadow of people who missed out on education when they were young – who are less able to work, less able to participate in society, and more likely to be on benefits. That's how serious this is.

“I encourage students, parents, and educators to prioritize education. That is what this Government is doing and it is what is required for New Zealand to have a better future.”

© Scoop Media

