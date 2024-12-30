Stay Fire Safe This Summer In 2025

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden is wishing all New Zealanders a great holiday season as Kiwis prepare for gatherings with friends and families to see in the New Year. It is a great time of year to remind everyone to stay fire safe over the summer.

“I know many New Zealanders will be looking forward to a good barbecue with friends and family this summer, having relatives over, and using some Christmas gifts from loved ones”, says Ms van Velden.

“Always remember to barbecue in a well-ventilated area away from anything that could easily catch fire, check for gas leaks before using, and have someone supervise it at all times.

“This is also a good time to make sure all smoke alarms are working, especially if you’ve got extra guests staying over.”

Fire and Emergency have an escape planning tool at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz/ with useful and accessible information about putting together an escape plan for your home.

“If you received a nice battery-powered gift this Christmas make sure to use the correct batteries and charger for the device, and avoid using any damaged electrical cords.”

More information about different fire hazards and how to avoid them, including for urban, rural, and outdoor activities, including outdoor restrictions can be found on Fire and Emergency’s website: https://www.fireandemergency.nz/ .

“I hope everyone gets a chance to relax and spend some time outdoors this summer, while taking some small steps to keep themselves and their families safe.

“I would also like to acknowledge the Fire and Emergency staff and volunteers who help keep New Zealanders safe during the holiday period.”

