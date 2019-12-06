National needs to walk the walk on fuel tax



6 DECEMBER 2019

The National Party cannot credibly critique the Government’s hikes to fuel tax while it refuses to commit to reversing these hikes, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Simon Bridges has lambasted the Prime Minister as fleecer-in-chief for her tax hikes, but he risks inheriting this title himself if he wins the next election.”

“While Mr Bridges has promised to repeal the Auckland Regional Fuel tax, he has refused to make any commitment around rolling back the 10.5 cent hike to petrol tax that the Government will have phased in by the next election.”

“The Government is raiding tax revenue generated by motorists for use on projects like cycleways and a yet-to-materialise tram down Dominion Road. In contrast, National campaigned in 2017 on funding roads, without having to hike taxes. If National were able to make this promise in 2017, they’ve got no excuse for changing their tune in 2020.”

National hiked fuel excise by 17 cents per litre during its last nine years in Government. They also hiked GST, which is charged on top of excise – a tax on a tax.

