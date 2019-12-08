Sustainable NZ Welcomes Waste Announcement

Sustainable New Zealand Welcomes the Government’s Announcement on Phasing Out Waste But Wants to See More Action on Building and Construction Waste

Party Leader, Vernon Tava, says that "The Sustainable New Zealand Party welcomes the government's announcement that they want to stop single-use packaging and beverage containers made of hard-to-recycle PVC and polystyrene.

Progressively phasing out hard-to-recycle plastics is important. But we want to see more action now on all major sources of waste.

We will introduce product stewardship to reduce waste at source and progressively put in place an 85% plus recovery standard.

We will target the reduction of construction and demolition waste which Wellington Regional Council has estimated may make up to half of all waste in New Zealand. We will apply a comprehensive landfill levy as a step towards a more sustainable construction and demolition industry."

© Scoop Media

