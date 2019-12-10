CEAC – Supports ‘Dog & Lemon call for median barriers’

Subject; People die on truck gridlocked roads. – ‘Dog & Lemon’ call for median barriers.

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO1912/S00116/innocent-people-die-because-of-unsafe-roads.htm

Trucks are now far too fast and large for our narrow winding roads in NZ, something needs to be done.

• The fact is that any occupants inside any car straying into the path of a truck will ultimately die on our roads.

• We agree with ‘Dog and Lemon’ Editor Clive Matthew Wilson’s call for regional road use median barriers now.

• The latest statistics on fatal regional accident fatalities on our narrow single lane regional roads shows we need a physical separation barrier on our single lane roads to avoid cars straying into the path of those fast heavy “monster trucks”.

• Lowering the speed of regional single lane roads must also be reduced to 80kms.

Consider;

Hastings District Council lowered their speeds to 80kms on their regional single lane roads several years ago, following a sharp rise in accident fatalities on single lane roads, and since then the accident fatality rate has dropped in the Hastings District.

We were initially against spending money on ‘median barriers’ but since then we now support them.

Thanks to ‘Dog and Lemon’ Editor Clive Matthew Wilson’s call – to use median barriers, based on vehicle occupants safety, we now support his call for median barriers, and we also encourage lower speed on those single lane regional roads.

