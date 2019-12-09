Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Innocent people die because of unsafe roads

Monday, 9 December 2019, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Dog And Lemon Guide

Innocent people die because of unsafe roads and inadequate enforcement

The recent accident near Kaikoura, where two Malaysian children and their parents were killed in a head-on collision with a truck, was easily preventable, says the car review website dogandlemon.com.

Editor Clive Matthew Wilson, an outspoken road safety campaigner, says:

“First, if the road had had a median barrier, that accident could not have happened.”

“Second, many tourist accidents are related to fatigue. Tourists are tired and make a simple mistake that costs them their lives."

Matthew-Wilson has repeatedly called for a compulsory 24-hour stand down period before overseas travellers are able to drive vehicles.

“If tourists don’t rest when they first arrive, they are far more likely to have a serious accident a few days later. This has happened, again and again and again, yet the government still fails to act.”

“It is equally shameful that there is still no effective check on the competence of foreign drivers before they’re allowed to rent cars in this country.”

Matthew-Wilson is also disturbed that the children in the fatal crash were not wearing seatbelts.

“On many modern cars, there is a loud and annoying beeping that won’t go away until the occupants have all fastened their seatbelts. Why was this system apparently not working on this vehicle?”

Matthew-Wilson is equally frustrated that the authorities have failed to effectively enforce seatbelt use.

“A high percentage of people who die in car accidents are not wearing seatbelts. The current strategy of fining the occupants is clearly not working. In fact, the best evidence suggests fines and the threat of disqualification don’t work for the highest risk groups.”

“It’s so frustrating to hear the police and the news media begging people to wear seatbelts after accidents like this. The authorities have been saying the same thing for fifty years and it hasn’t worked. In fact, fifty years of research has shown that it’s useless to try and persuade people to wear seatbelts through publicity campaigns and advertisements.“

Matthew-Wilson believes the police should have the power to impound vehicles for up to a week when seatbelts have not been worn.

“At the moment, many people, especially in lower socio-economic areas, regard seatbelt use as optional. If they get a ticket, they add it to the other tickets, but rarely change their behaviour. Impounding offenders’ vehicles would be extreme, but would quickly send out a much tougher message.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dog And Lemon Guide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ Live Blog: Eruption At Whakaari / White Island

An eruption has occured on Whakaari / White Island in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, sending a huge plume of smoke and ash into the sky.More>>

Police Update
While it was initially believed there were approximately 100 people on or near the island at the time of the eruption, we now believe there were fewer than 50.

Some of those people have been transported to shore, however a number believed to be on the island are currently unaccounted for. Of those transported to shore, at least one has been critically injured. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 