$18 Million Being Invested In The Victims Of Crime

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

The Government is putting more than $18 million towards improving the experience of the criminal justice system for victims, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Minister for Children Karen Chhour say.

“No one should experience crime, but for those who through no fault of their own become victims, they need to be properly supported through the justice processes,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“This funding will make changes that reduce harm, support people who become victims and help restore law and order to our country.

The funding will go towards:

Establishing dedicated support for victims of youth crime which doesn’t currently exist in the Youth Justice Systems.

Trialling specialists to help victims write Victim Impact Statements that are provided to Judges.

Contracting specialist restorative justice services for people who experience sexual violence by youth offenders.

Enabling more victims of serious crime to participate in parole hearings where offenders have been convicted of manslaughter or sentenced to life imprisonment or preventive detention.

Identifying and implementing opportunities to improve how complaints are handled, by analysing complaints from across the sector, and building regional victim networks.

Undertaking an evaluation of the Victims Assistance Scheme to help guide future investment.

“Many victims experience crime more than once, with latest reporting to the end of June 2024 indicating 215,000 New Zealanders experienced at least once incident of violent crime, including physical and sexual assault, and robbery.

“This is totally unacceptable, and our Government is committed to prioritising victims and putting them at the centre of the justice system.

“This is just one of the many ways this Government will ensure there are 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime by 2029, alongside reducing serious youth offending by 15 percent.”

“These changes will ensure victims of youth crime now receive independent guidance and information until Youth Court, when they can access Court Victim Advisors,” says Mrs Chhour.

“This approach will be implemented over a phased roll out, beginning in Auckland and expanding to further locations across the country in 2025.

“In addition, victims of sexual violence by youth offenders will now have access to a victim-centred restorative justice process, provided by sexual violence specialists.

“We expect that up to 110 victims of youth crime are to be offered this restorative justice year.”

