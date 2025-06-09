Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash

Police investigating a fatal crash on the Desert Road/State Highway 1 on Saturday 7 June are seeking information from witnesses.

The crash was reported to Police just before 1:10pm.

We’re interested to hear from anyone who saw a yellow Suzuki Swift travelling southbound on State Highway 1 near Turangi at around 1pm.

This includes any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist our enquiries.

If you have information, please contact Police on 105 either over the phone or online, and reference file number 250607/5123.

