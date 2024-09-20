Young Ocean Champions Called To Join Global Conversation On Ocean Protection

WWF-New Zealand and Save the Children New Zealand are calling for young Kiwi ocean advocates to share their views on how to better protect our ocean - with at least one young Kiwi given the chance to attend a major global ocean summit in France in 2025.

The two organisations have joined forces to give young Kiwis an opportunity to be part of the global conversation for change, exploring solutions to better protect the world’s ocean and accelerate youth-led ocean action.

Young New Zealanders are being invited to take part in four online workshops, where they will meet other young ocean champions, build their networks in Aotearoa, and contribute ideas and solutions at a global level on the protection of our ocean.

The workshop series will explore a range of topics including humanity’s relationship with the ocean and the threats it faces, protecting and restoring marine ecosystems and biodiversity, unlocking ocean-based solutions to climate change and developing a sustainable and equitable ocean economy that supports future generations.

One young attendee (aged 18+) will be selected to be among the 60 young people from around the globe attending the Ocean Citizen Summit, hosted at Nausicaá in Boulogne sur Mer, France in March 2025.

Save the Children Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee says this is a unique opportunity for young Kiwis to join a global conversation for ocean action.

"While our marine environment is an important part of our lives and national and cultural identities, it is facing many threats, with unsustainable fishing, plastic pollution and climate change pushing our marine species and habitats to the brink of extinction.

"Too often Pacific voices are missed in these conversations. I would encourage young people from all backgrounds to take part and share their views."

WWF-New Zealand CEO Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb says this is an opportunity for rangatahi in Aotearoa to play a part in addressing the threats to our ocean and protecting the life within.

"As Kiwis, most of us have a deep connection to the ocean - but we can often feel disconnected from the decisions that get made about how we look after it for the future.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for young people who care about Aotearoa’s marine environment to have their voice heard on the world stage and play a part in creating a healthy ocean for future generations."

The workshops are open to anyone aged between 16 and 30- with a deep interest or involvement in ocean issues.

Attendees at the workshops in Aotearoa could be selected to join 60 of the most motivated participants from around the world at the Ocean Citizen Summit in France in March 2025, with their travel and subsistence costs paid by Nausicaa.

At this summit, the chosen representative(s) will share the insights and solutions from Aotearoa New Zealand and have a role in the creation of a global Ocean Citizen Charter, which sets out youth-led solutions to the challenges facing our ocean. They will also be involved in the development of a digital app to engage people in ocean conservation and receive training in ocean advocacy and communications.

Registrations close 30 September 2024.

