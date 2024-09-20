Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Tourism On The Table For Pacific Ministers’ Meet-up

Friday, 20 September 2024, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey will meet with Trade and Tourism Minister of Australia Don Farrell and Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica in Rotorua this weekend for a trilateral tourism discussion.

“Like in New Zealand, tourism plays a significant role in Australia and Fiji’s economy, contributing massively to both national GDP and employment,” Mr Doocey says.

“This time together is an opportunity to discuss our shared priorities for our tourism sectors and what we can do, independently and together, to address the emerging challenges and opportunities in the Pacific region.

“Australia is New Zealand’s closest neighbour and largest tourism source market. With just under 1.3 million visitors, Australia accounted for over 40% of all international arrivals to New Zealand in the year ending June 2024.

“Fijians are also strong contributors to New Zealand’s tourism economy, in the year ended June 2024, over 43,000 Fijians visited New Zealand.

“Australia and Fiji have always been connection points between New Zealand and the rest of the world, as countries with a close, long-standing relationship I am looking forward to discussing what we can do to support our shared tourism priorities.”

