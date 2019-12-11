No excuse for an election-year deficit

“Conspicuously choosing an election year to dip into the red suggests the focus of this spending will be on winning votes, rather than addressing genuine needs. Some New Zealanders – perhaps in politically significant electorates – will benefit, but the typical taxpayer who funds this election year spend-up can be forgiven for a nervous gulp.”

Responding to the Minister of Finance’s Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update , which includes a $900 million deficit for the next financial year, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says: “At at time of high commodity prices and a record-high tax take, there is no excuse for the Government to run up a deficit, even a temporary one.”

PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>



Ministry For Culture And Heritage - Flag half-masting directive - Whakaari White Island eruption

Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation

Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...

Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety

Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>