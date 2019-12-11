No excuse for an election-year deficit
Wednesday, 11 December 2019
Responding to the Minister of
Finance’s Half
Year Economic and Fiscal Update, which
includes a $900 million deficit for the next financial
year, New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke
says:
“At at time of high commodity
prices and a record-high tax take, there is no excuse for
the Government to run up a deficit, even a temporary
one.”
“Conspicuously choosing an election year to dip
into the red suggests the focus of this spending will be on
winning votes, rather than addressing genuine needs. Some
New Zealanders – perhaps in politically significant
electorates – will benefit, but the typical taxpayer who
funds this election year spend-up can be forgiven for a
nervous
gulp.”
