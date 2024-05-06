Charges Over Schoolboy’s Caving Death

WorkSafe New Zealand has charged the Whangārei Boys High School Board of Trustees for health and safety failures related to the death of a student a year ago.

15-year-old Karnin Petera died on a school trip to Abbey Caves on 9 May 2023.

“We acknowledge the profound impact of this tragedy on whānau, friends, and the wider community. A year on, our sympathy and thoughts are with all of those who knew and loved Karnin,” says WorkSafe’s Head of Inspectorate, Rob Pope.

An extensive WorkSafe investigation has now pieced together the circumstances of this sad tragedy, and charges have been filed in the Whangārei District Court.

“We encourage school boards of trustees across the country to reflect on their own systems and processes to ensure they are meeting legal requirements for education outside the classroom. Students should be able to participate safely, and parents must have confidence their rangatahi will be kept safe,” says Rob Pope.

WorkSafe has no further comment while the case is before the Court.

