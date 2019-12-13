Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have your say on the Urban Development Bill

Friday, 13 December 2019, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Environment Committee

The Environment Committee has opened for public submissions on the Urban Development Bill. The bill follows on from the Kāinga Ora–Homes and Communities bill, which disestablished Housing New Zealand and set up a Crown entity in the same name.

The overarching aim of this bill is to provide Kāinga Ora with powers to improve the social and economic performance of New Zealand’s urban areas through complex development projects.

The bill would enable Kāinga Ora to facilitate these projects, which are called specified development projects (SDPs). SDPs are intended to improve urban development outcomes through a mix of housing types, transport connections, employment and business opportunities, infrastructure, community facilities, and green spaces.

The bill would give Kāinga Ora:

• access to a tool-kit of development powers when undertaking SDPs

• access to land acquisition powers when undertaking SDPs.

Kāinga Ora would have the ability to undertake these projects by itself, or partner with iwi, local Government or the private sector. The bill is also designed to reduce the risk of complex developments and create opportunities for the private market, councils, and Māori developers.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 14 February 2020.

For more details about the bill:

Read the full content of the bill

What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

