National condolences book opened
Monday, 16 December 2019, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs
16 December 2019
National condolences book opened for
victims of the Whakaari Island eruption
National
condolence books for victims of the Whakaari White Island
eruption have today been opened for the public in
Wellington.
The condolence books offer an opportunity for
people to express their grief and convey compassion to those
affected by this devastating event.
Official condolence
books are housed at Parliament inside the main public
entrance, and in the foyer of the National Library in
Thorndon, Wellington.
ends
