16 December 2019

National condolences book opened for victims of the Whakaari Island eruption

National condolence books for victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption have today been opened for the public in Wellington.

The condolence books offer an opportunity for people to express their grief and convey compassion to those affected by this devastating event.

Official condolence books are housed at Parliament inside the main public entrance, and in the foyer of the National Library in Thorndon, Wellington.

