Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Minimum wage rise welcome, structural change needed

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers

Media Release: Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers (ANZASW)

18th December 2019

STARTS

The government’s decision to raise the minimum wage is strongly welcomed by ANZASW.

The boost of $1.20 extra per hour for around a quarter of a million workers will make a difference to the lives of those on the lowest pay; however, we regret it will not be enough to lift low-income households out of poverty or to shift levels of inequality in Aotearoa.

“We appreciate this move, which has been accompanied by a rise for those on ‘starting out’ and training pay. Every improvement in the lives of those in hardship is welcome. Yet, in light of the persisting levels of in-work poverty, which disproportionately affects children / tamariki, this raise should just be the start. It is short of the living wage 2019 by $2.25.

“To meet its commitments on sustainable development, reducing child poverty and increasing well-being, the government needs to do more than make incremental improvements in the lives of those who have been let down for so long,” ANZASW Chief Executive Lucy Sandford-Reed said.

The Association continues to call for the raising of welfare payments in line with the recommendations of the Welfare Experts Advisory Group, supports the living wage campaign, Fair Pay Agreements and enhanced protections for those working as contractors.

ANZASW also calls for a review of potential loopholes in the law that make it easier for employers to exploit foreign workers, as has been alleged in Golden Springs Motel and Holiday Park case in Reporoa.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 