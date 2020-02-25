Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Kaimanawa Heritage Horses

Despite limited food, drought like conditions across the country, and the threat of a saturated market, Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Society are again taking up the challenge for another slaughter free muster, following the announcement that the Department of Conservation will be removing a further 111 wild Kaimanawa horses from the ranges in April.

“Regardless of these adverse conditions, that naturally make us worried about the possibility of nding suitable homes for such a large number of horses, we will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety and survival of New Zealand’s wild horses,” says KHHWS spokesperson Elder Jenks.

In the past over 2680 horses have been removed from the ranges, with at least half of those being sent to slaughter. Since 2014 however, every horse suitable to re-home has been saved and Kaimanawa Heritage Horses is hoping for another successful muster considering the ongoing successes the breed is now achieving.

Kaimanawa Heritage Horse Welfare Society, are again teaming up with Kelly Wilson, whose work with New Zealand's wild horses featured in the television hit-rating show Keeping Up With The Kaimanawas, and she urges people to get involved.

“The wild Kaimanawa horses have a remarkable ability to adapt to domestication and embrace the many changes ahead of them. They truly deserve a second chance at life.”

In recent years mustered Kaimanawas’ have gone on to become ultimate Pony Club all-rounders, some of New Zealand's leading Grand Prix show jumpers, and quiet children's ponies, while others have trekked the length of New Zealand or gained a huge public following as iconic ambassadors of the breed.

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses will be building on the success of the Freedom to Friendship training incentive, which will see professional trainers' tame a stallion over a six-month period before competing for over $10,000 in cash and prizes. A wild card challenge will also see nominated and selected trainers go head to head with the professionals.

A number of training initiatives, mentorship programs and handling opportunities are also being oered this year to make these remarkable horses more accessible to everyday people.

In 2018, the Wilson Sisters worked with 24 horses directly from the muster, mentoring 10 rst-time trainers, aged 12 to 23 years, and said it was a life changing experience for everyone involved.

“The skills you learn taming a wild horse isn't possible anywhere else; the Kaimanawas body language is much more authentic than a domestic horse, and they really do enhance your horsemanship”.

We have a growing list of professional trainers who are willing to share their experience and knowledge of working with Kaimanawa horses and we encourage people to register their interest early as these opportunities prove very popular.

This year Kaimanawa Heritage Horses are also oering people the chance to sponsor the life of a wild Kaimanawa, with sponsored horses being placed with approved trainers to ensure they get the best start possible to domesticated life. Tax deductible donations can be made by emailing sponsoralife@kaimanawaheritagehorses.org or by visiting our webstore.

Applications for homes close on the 1st April with full support oered throughout the entire process. A committed and highly trained team of Area Representatives are available throughout the country.

For more information regarding applying for a Kaimanawa horse, visit www.kaimanawaheritagehorses.org.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kaimanawa Heritage Horses on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 