Thousands Of Pro-life Marchers Expected In Auckland On Saturday

Thousands of Kiwis are expected to attend the March for Life in Auckland this Saturday (29 February).

With Parliament just days away from voting on a Bill to liberalise abortion-up-to-birth in New Zealand those marching will be making a public stand for the unborn and their often vulnerable mothers.

“The extreme abortion Bill currently before our Parliament will further erode the limited protections that unborn human beings have under current NZ law. The end result will be the liberalisation of abortion-up-to-birth and even less protections for vulnerable pregnant women” says Emma Rankin, March for Life Auckland spokesperson.

“We intend to show Parliament that unborn life is not without advocates in New Zealand, and that there are many in New Zealand willing to be a voice for the voiceless” says Rankin.

The family friendly and peaceful March for Life begins in central Auckland at 2pm and finishes with speeches at a gathering in Aotea Square.

“Our speakers will include a post-abortive woman who will be sharing her story about the pain she still experiences from her abortion, and her desire to see other Kiwi woman saved from her grief” says Rankin.

Members of Parliament, including Agnes Loheni, Alfred Ngaro, and Simon O’Connor will also be addressing the thousands of participants at the Auckland March for Life.

March for Life Auckland is a grassroots event organised by a team of dedicated Kiwis who are passionate about a future for our country where abortion is unthinkable and unnecessary.

“While the march is supported by various organisations and groups we are not officially affiliated with any other organisation or group. We all come from a range of different cultures, faith backgrounds, and lived experiences, but we all agree on one thing, that unborn life is worthy of protection and women deserve better than abortion.”

“Our Parliament may choose to turn a blind eye, but this Saturday we will be present as a public witness to the tens of thousands of Kiwis who believe that extreme abortion laws are not who we are as Kiwis” says Rankin.



