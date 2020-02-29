National to be reminded of its dirty rivers record

National to be reminded of its dirty rivers record at “BlueGreens” conference.

The National Party will be reminded of its dirty rivers record at their “BlueGreens” conference in Nelson today by local water campaigners who will be holding a peaceful demonstration outside.

The group, led by former Bung the Bore campaigner Jen Branje, says during its nine years in Government, the National Party delivered increased water pollution through extensive agricultural intensification, weak water policy, no national strategy for improving wastewater infrastructure. The party also encouraged water bottling.

The group will be holding a sign saying ‘National Party is the Dirty Rivers party’ to remind National of its failure to protect New Zealand’s water.

“We are demonstrating outside the National Party’s “BlueGreens” conference today because it is an election year and we must hold parties to account for their actions,” Jen Branje, spokesperson for the group says.

“The National Party must not use their “BlueGreens” conference to pretend that they have a record of protecting water when in fact they have a history of polluting it.”

Branje says they are deeply concerned about National’s attitude to waterways as indicated in recent opinion pieces by the party’s MPs.

“National seems to think that our rivers and aquifers can continue to take all our pollution and be used for more irrigation and water bottling without our people’s health and our beautiful country suffering.”

“National appears to have an irresponsible fantasy about how we should use water that would destroy what we love about our country,” says Branje.

“This is just one of the many water actions that will take place this election year to make sure all our politicians remember that the public cares deeply about its rivers, lakes and water. It’s time for all parties to step up and protect the health of waterways.”

Branje says water campaigners will not only be holding National to account, they will be watching the current Government very closely to make sure they deliver on their promises of ‘tough new rules’ in their freshwater policy this year.

