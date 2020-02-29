Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National to be reminded of its dirty rivers record

Saturday, 29 February 2020, 10:48 am
Press Release: Bung the Bore

National to be reminded of its dirty rivers record at “BlueGreens” conference.

The National Party will be reminded of its dirty rivers record at their “BlueGreens” conference in Nelson today by local water campaigners who will be holding a peaceful demonstration outside.

The group, led by former Bung the Bore campaigner Jen Branje, says during its nine years in Government, the National Party delivered increased water pollution through extensive agricultural intensification, weak water policy, no national strategy for improving wastewater infrastructure. The party also encouraged water bottling.

The group will be holding a sign saying ‘National Party is the Dirty Rivers party’ to remind National of its failure to protect New Zealand’s water.

“We are demonstrating outside the National Party’s “BlueGreens” conference today because it is an election year and we must hold parties to account for their actions,” Jen Branje, spokesperson for the group says.

“The National Party must not use their “BlueGreens” conference to pretend that they have a record of protecting water when in fact they have a history of polluting it.”

Branje says they are deeply concerned about National’s attitude to waterways as indicated in recent opinion pieces by the party’s MPs.

“National seems to think that our rivers and aquifers can continue to take all our pollution and be used for more irrigation and water bottling without our people’s health and our beautiful country suffering.”

“National appears to have an irresponsible fantasy about how we should use water that would destroy what we love about our country,” says Branje.

“This is just one of the many water actions that will take place this election year to make sure all our politicians remember that the public cares deeply about its rivers, lakes and water. It’s time for all parties to step up and protect the health of waterways.”

Branje says water campaigners will not only be holding National to account, they will be watching the current Government very closely to make sure they deliver on their promises of ‘tough new rules’ in their freshwater policy this year.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bung the Bore on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The US (and NATO) Surrender In Afghanistan


The deal that has just been has struck to end the involvement of the US and its NATO allies in Afghanistan bears the usual hallmarks of deals done by Donald Trump. In this ‘landmark’ Afghan ‘peace’ deal, weakness has been defined as strength, incompetence as brilliance, and US allies have been betrayed on terms devised solely to serve the narcissistic interests of the Great Deal-Maker himself. On the campaign trail, Trump will be able to brag that he brought America’s longest war to an end. Too bad if our Afghan friends will be ending up as collateral damage in that great cause.... More>>


 

Expert Reaction: COVID-19 Confirmed In NZ

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 