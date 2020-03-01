Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Organics Aotearoa NZ Applauds Minister Damien O’ConnorFor Introducing Organics Product Bill

Sunday, 1 March 2020, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Organics Aotearoa New Zealand

Minister Damien O'Connor has introduced the Organics Product Bill that, if passed, will create a national standard for organics and will bring New Zealand into line with its major trading partners.

Wellington, NZ (1 March, 2020) - Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) is delighted that the Government has introduced the Organic Products Bill to Parliament. Chris Morrison and Viv Williams - Chair and CEO respectively of OANZ - were pleased to attend the celebration of the Bill’s introduction to Parliament at Mark White’s organic kiwifruit farm in Opotiki. Mark White, a former OANZ board member, has been instrumental in promoting this Bill to Government.

The organic market is burgeoning. Globally it is one of the fastest growing food sectors. According to market research, the global organic food and beverages market stood at US$165.52 B in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$679.81 B by 2027. In New Zealand the organic sector grew by 30% in three years and in 2017 had sales of over $600 MM (2018 New Zealand Organic Sector Market Report). The increased focus on climate issues continues to draw consumer interest towards products that are produced ethically and organically. OANZ sees it as essential that this sector is properly regulated to protect the integrity of organic production.

This legislation is designed to give national standards to organic regulations and will bring New Zealand into line with its major trading partners. Internationally this will enable easier access across global markets. In New Zealand it protects the use of the term Organic. This requires all organically-labeled products, whether imported or produced domestically, to achieve the national standard.

New Zealand largely rests on its reputation for healthy agricultural products. This legislation will help underline and protect that reputation internationally and underline New Zealand’s strong eco- credentials.

Chris Morrison, Chair of OANZ commenting on the proposed legislation said, “It’s fantastic that the Government have recognised the importance of organics not only to the consumer but also to the overall economic security and future of farming in New Zealand.”

OANZ has been working with the Government and MPI to introduce this legislation for the past two years. Chris Morrison says, “OANZ will be participating in the consultation process with Government to help ensure that we get regulations that meet the needs of all our members.”

OANZ is the national voice of the organic sector and represents a diverse membership of organic producers, processors, suppliers, wholesalers and retailers. Its mission is to provide leadership and collaboration for organic regenerative policies that are good for the health of New Zealand’s people, its communities, environment and economy.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Organics Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The US (and NATO) Surrender In Afghanistan


The deal that has just been has struck to end the involvement of the US and its NATO allies in Afghanistan bears the usual hallmarks of deals done by Donald Trump. In this ‘landmark’ Afghan ‘peace’ deal, weakness has been defined as strength, incompetence as brilliance, and US allies have been betrayed on terms devised solely to serve the narcissistic interests of the Great Deal-Maker himself. On the campaign trail, Trump will be able to brag that he brought America’s longest war to an end. Too bad if our Afghan friends will be ending up as collateral damage in that great cause.... More>>


 

Expert Reaction: COVID-19 Confirmed In NZ

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 