Sue Grey, Co-leader Of Nz Outdoors Party Supports A Ban On Rates Increases And Challenges All Politicians And Candidates To Support This

The NZ Outdoors Party co-leader Sue Grey supports the call for councils to operate without rates increases at least for the coming financial year, and challenges all politician and candidates to unite behind this.

“Our Council’s spending and increase in bureaucracy has been insatiable. They have disconnected with their local communities and adjusted rates to fit their budget. With the uncertainties of the Pandemic response Its very important that Council's understand they must change to operate within existing budgets.” says Sue Grey

"We are all having to urgently refocus our priorities because of the pandemic response. It’s very important that our representatives show leadership and compassion for the plight of the communities they represent."

"I call on all our politicians- including those on councils and those standing for parliament to show they care for the people and support this call. This started as a Nelson issue, but why not extend it across all of New Zealand" says Sue Grey



