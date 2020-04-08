InternetNZ: Response To Ministry Of Education Announcement

InternetNZ is pleased to see the Government’s announcement today that electronic devices and hard copy education packs will be sent out to school students in COVID-19 lockdown as part of an $87 million package.

"We’re glad to see the Government is taking concrete action to help bridge digital divides in New Zealand", says Jordan Carter, Chief Executive, InternetNZ.

"It’s now more important than ever that New Zealanders can access the Internet."

"We thank the collaboration of the Government and ISPs for their work to deliver modems and computers to households that need them."

