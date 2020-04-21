Renters Call For Rent Amnesty, Launch Online Rent Strike Pledge
Rent Strike Aotearoa (RSA) are calling for a rent amnesty
during the COVID-19 pandemic, to make sure people can afford
to access the food, heating and healthcare they need during
the lockdown and the period of economic hardship which many
renters will face afterward due to job losses and wage
cuts.
“Those not eligible for or not
receiving the wage subsidy are struggling with living costs
in particular. Sex workers, casual workers, tourism and
hospitality workers, and employees of companies illegally
withholding the wage subsidy are just some of the people
struggling to make ends meet as their source of income dries
up with no relief in sight,” said Alex, a spokesperson for
Rent Strike Aotearoa .
RSA is organised by
renters living around Aotearoa, and the group is today
launching an online pledge, giving renters the option to
commit to a rent strike
together.
“Renters have been
struggling in New Zealand long before COVID-19. But now with
loss of paid work and income, paying rent is simply not
possible for many people. It’s cruel to force families to
go without food, heating, medicine or other essentials as
they struggle to pay rent,” said
Alex.
Renters of New Zealand are tired of
choosing between rent or food, rent or heating, rent or
internet. Rent Strike Aotearoa demands a rent amnesty now so
renters can afford the necessities and survive during this
tough time..
As a group of renters and
supporters, Rent Strike Aotearoa call on the government to
immediately bring into effect a rent amnesty. We are willing
to take strike action if
necessary.
“Rent Strike Aotearoa
supports the Emergency Housing Plan put together by Action
Station and we demand the Government go further in meeting
the needs of people who do not own homes,” said
Alex.
Rent Strike Aotearoa has 6
demands:
An immediate amnesty from
paying rent or
mortgages
Long term rent
caps
The government
to buy unoccupied
houses
Remove all
obligations to pay for temporary emergency
housing
No tenants
will be left with debts or
fines
No bad references or
rental histories
How
the pledge works
Renters who
cannot afford to pay rent or want to join the strike in
support are invited to sign up online at https://rentstrike.nz/
"The
more people who pledge to support the rent strike, the
greater chance we have of succeeding when we go ahead. Think
of your support like Givealittle campaigns where donations
are held until a minimum amount is reached: we go ahead once
we reach a threshold, to avoid putting individual tenants at
risk." said Alex.
Those who are unable to
join the strike can support in other ways by contributing to
a strike fund, sharing the pledge and demands with whanau
and helping with anti-eviction resistance. Strike funds will
be used to support people with the rent strike, particularly
for legal aid should it be
required.
The rent strike pledge has
launched on Tuesday 21st April. To add your support, go to
https://rentstrike.nz/
Email: rentstrikeaotearoa@protonmail.com
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RentStrikeAotearoa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rentstrikenz
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rentstrike_aotearoa/