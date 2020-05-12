ACT Releases Amendments To Alert Level 2 Legislation Bill
ACT Leader David Seymour has this afternoon released amendments that would rectify issues with the Public Health Response Bill currently passing through Parliament
“This morning, I welcomed the Government’s move to set down a legal framework for Alert Level 2, however, the legislation as it stands has deficiencies,” says David Seymour.
“I have prepared three Supplementary Order Papers (amendments) which fix the Bill’s lack of accountability mechanisms, improve the issue of rushed law-making, and properly place enforcement orders in the hands of Ministerial responsibility.
These amendments:
- Remove an overlap of power that remains between the powers of the Minister of Health and the Director-General, limiting the power of the Director-General and protecting the safeguards placed around Ministerial responsibility for enforcement orders.
- Introduce a safeguard against abuse of power by creating an accountability mechanism for Enforcement Officers who are engaged by the Director-General to enter premises, shut down businesses, and issue fines.
- Establish that the law should be in place for 1 year rather than 2 to allow a proper Parliamentary process to take place.
“I encourage all Members of Parliament to support my amendments in Committee of the whole House.”
You can read the amendments here: 1, 2, 3.