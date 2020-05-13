Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tākuta Ferris, Māori Party Te Tai Tonga Candidate, Lends Support To Māori Business In Hospitality

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 8:07 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

Te Tai Tonga candidate for the Māori Party, Tākuta Ferris, is taking up the cause of Wellington Māori business owner, Paul Retimanu, in his call for a Minister of Hospitality.

Located on Wellington’s Waterfront, Te Raukura, Te Wharewaka o Poneke, is a popular venue for conferences, hui and a myriad of civil functions. As owner/operator, Retimanu is in a good position to make recommendations for his industry.

“Te Tai Tonga has taken a savage hit through the tourism losses; an industry which employs over 400,000 New Zealanders” said Tākuta Ferris. “But it is sometimes overlooked that within the tourism industry, are multiple other associated industries: retail, accommodation, cafes, restaurants, bars and the entire hospitality sector”.

“Maori are highly represented in the hospitality sector and as such, the interests of our people in the hospitality business deserve to be actively protected and promoted’ said Ferris.

“I’m interested in the issues raised by Retimanu including a call for more time, ongoing support through the wage subsidy and access to cash”.

“Manaakitanga is second nature to Māori” said Ferris. “As Māori Party candidate for Te Tai Tonga I am committed to wanting to take issues brought from across my constituency. We know that whānau are entrepreneurial and will do whatever it takes to ride the storm in the post lockdown environment. But there might also be specific industry initiatives, as Retimanu suggests, that with a little investment could make a mighty difference”,

“I want to test what is being said in the northern end of the electorate, in Wellington; with Māori hospitality owners and managers right across Te Tai Tonga. To hear how they are going; what support they need to change their business model; and most important what can be done to preserve the amazing gains they have made to date”.

“We have to be really proud of the amazing Māori businesses in hospitality across the South Island. From Manaaki at Omaka Pa; to FUSH; Kai Connoisseurs and Lulus in Christchurch; to Koha Kai in Invercargill, whānau are making a huge impact in indigenous enterprise in the hospitality sector. I want to make sure we retain that edge as we look to clawing back the damage that has been done to the hospitality sector over the last six weeks”.

