Taxpayer Funding For Political Parties Is Wrong And Should Be Scrapped

Responding to controversy over the allocation of taxpayer funds for political party broadcasts, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:
“No matter how this funding is allocated, certain parties will complain that it is unfair. They have vested interests. Rejigging the system to use different metrics will only spark complaints from different parties."
“The cleanest and most principled solution is to scrap this funding altogether. If a political party can’t manage to fundraise for its own election broadcasts, it’s probably not qualified enough for Parliament anyway.”
“Regardless, taxpayers should not be forced to fund political parties that they find reprehensible. We expect our money to be spent on services, not party political propaganda.”