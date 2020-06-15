Fast-tracking The Likes Of SkyPath Will Not Save The Economy

Unproductive infrastructure projects 'fast-tracked' today indicate a flawed strategy for economic recovery, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says “Many of the fast-tracked projects appear to be about creating short term jobs and headlines, rather than increasing the productivity that is necessary for robust economic recovery.”

“The cost of SkyPath has already blown out multiple times, to $200 for every household in the country. Giving this project an RMA exemption doesn’t turn it into a good investment. Funding would be better spent on infrastructure that improves productivity for the many, not just a subset of Takapuna-based lycra enthusiasts.”

“Then there’s the extra City Rail Link spending. The rail link has a negative cost-benefit ratio. It is economic madness to throw more money at it for the sake of 30 jobs. This spending can – and in an economic crisis, should – be deferred.”

“We don’t understand why the Resource Management Act should be ‘fast tracked’ only for politically-selected projects. What needs ‘fast-tracking’ is RMA reform itself, so New Zealanders can invest and create jobs with projects that don’t bleed taxpayers.”

The Union is running a petition against taxpayer funding for SkyPath at www.taxpayers.org.nz/skypath.

© Scoop Media