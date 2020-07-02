Taxpayer Victory! David Clark Resigns
Thursday, 2 July 2020, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Welcoming the resignation of Health Minister
David Clark, New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Jordan Williams
says:
“Clearly David Clark has
listened to the 2,800 New Zealanders who signed
our petition calling for his sacking.”
“Dr
Clark failed to justify his $296,000 taxpayer-funded salary.
He was basically absent from the public eye during a global
pandemic, with Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield fronting
the media each day.”
"'Cometh the hour, cometh the
man' sadly did not apply to David
Clark."
