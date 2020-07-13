Government Slammed For Manipulating Voters In Voting Packs

The Say Nope To Dope campaign is slamming the government for its voting pack on the cannabis referendum, and is seeking legal advice.

“We’ve been contacted by a number of families who believe that the government pamphlet is putting their own spin on the proposed change to our cannabis laws through propaganda,” says Aaron Ironside, spokesperson for the Say Nope To Dope campaign.

“The government tries to argue in the pamphlet that “The bill’s purpose is to reduce harm to people and communities” – but that is a highly subjective statement. That is purely the view of those proposing change. Those against the legislation are arguing that legalisation will lead to more harm to people and communities. Why has that opinion not been included?”

“The government should be remaining completely independent on this referendum and the information they’re providing to voters, but they are showing their true colours. They have already hinted at this by not asking the simple question in the referendum “Do you want cannabis legalised for recreational use?” which is what the referendum should really be about. Instead they have loaded the question with putting the wording of a proposed bill which includes words like ‘control’ – also a highly dubious claim.”

“The government should be impartial, but this pamphlet has confirmed their pro-cannabis legalisation stance.”

The Say Nope To Dope campaign is now seeking legal advice, and will be also making an official complaint to the Electoral Commission.

© Scoop Media

