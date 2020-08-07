Protestors Urge Parties To Commit To Prioritize Climate Justice

Young climate protestors are holding a sit-in today outside the Dunedin offices of the two largest political parties, Labour and National, maintaining that no parties are doing enough on the climate crisis.

Vote Climate 2020 spokesperson Adam Currie says the protestors are holding the sit-in to highlight the fact that politicians aren't choosing to prioritize climate justice.

Currie says “We’re gathering outside offices of the major parties today to call for a Green economic response to COVID-19, and a Just Transition for workers and communities.”

“Politicians have proved that they’re not going to act on the climate crisis until their jobs on the line, so we’re here to let them know that if they don’t step up their game on climate, we’ll vote them out.”

Protestors are holding signs reading, “Vote for Climate”, “Back our future and we’ll back you”, and “I’m voting for her”.

Currie says: “No party is doing enough on the climate crisis. The stakes for the 2020 election have never been higher. The action we take this election cycle will determine the future we are passing on to the next generation.”

Protestors, including representatives of Otago University’s Students Association, will gather by the Peace Pole on Otago Museum Lawn creating letters and art before moving to David Clark and then Micheal Woodhouse MP’s offices to hand them over, where schoolchildren and people from the Pacific will sing songs and tell the MPs how climate change is impacting their communities.

“The window of opportunity for climate action is fast running out, and this election cycle will determine whether the economic recovery to COVID-19 will create a clean, low carbon future for Aotearoa - or leave our generation not only with an economic debt to pay, but an ecological one as well.” Currie says.

