Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Throwing Fuel On The Fire As The World Burns - Greenpeace

Saturday, 19 September 2020, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace is calling the National Party’s newly announced energy policy blatant climate denial and an affront to all the people and communities already suffering the impacts of climate change.

It has been reported that the National Party will overturn the ban on new oil and gas exploration permits, promote the use of carbon capture and storage and back "responsible" mining if it wins the October election.

"Right now, the world is quite literally on fire with unprecedented wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest, California and Siberia," says Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner, Amanda Larsson.

"The apocalyptic scenes from San Francisco are coming through less than a year after the devastating Australian bushfires covered New Zealand in a red haze.

"I’m not sure who National is trying to win over with this policy. But it certainly isn’t the vast majority of New Zealanders who are concerned about climate change."

In particular, Larsson is criticising National’s vow to repeal the Ardern Government’s offshore oil and gas exploration ban, announced in 2018.

"There’s already more oil and gas in existing reserves than the world can afford to burn. Searching for more is out of the question. That’s why the offshore oil and gas ban was such a historic moment for climate protection. It needs to be maintained."

Larsson says the National Party clearly hasn’t been following the latest trends in technology development.

"Carbon capture and storage is an old idea that hasn’t lived up to the hype. Meanwhile solar, wind and battery technology have taken off. We’re seeing gas and coal plants being retired early because it’s simply more economical to run renewables.

"Solar and wind are also some of the world’s fastest growing job creators. Green energy produces four times more jobs per dollar invested than the oil industry does. If we want to get people into work in response to the Covid recession, renewables are the answer. Solar has potential in every region, town and city in the country.

"Economists are already heralding the end of the oil age due to collapsed oil prices from Covid-19 alongside growing concerns about climate change. National are flogging a dead horse by promising to prop up this sunset industry.

"A bold energy policy should include big investments in energy efficiency, like insulating New Zealand’s 600,000 under-insulated homes. Millions of dollars in support for new clean energy projects, particularly household- and community-owned solar and wind schemes should also be on the table."

Greenpeace is calling on all political parties to adopt ambitious climate and energy policies this election, and has published an overview of major party climate and environment policies on its website.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 