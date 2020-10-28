Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Next Career Move Focus Of Workshop Series

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 11:12 am
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

A series of workshops that will help people get their careers on track will kick off in November at the Tai Tokerau Skills Centre + Te Rua o Pūkenga, in Whangārei.
‘Your Next Job’ is a series of quickfire workshops spanning specific areas that are vital to making important career decisions. The workshops range from financial wellbeing and staying resilient while looking for work, to what to consider when starting your own business.
The workshops, hosted by careers practitioner, Pat Cody, have been designed to support people who have lost their job, or are returning from overseas as a result of COVID.
“It will help those who are well advanced in their career but new to looking for work; and recent graduates,” says Cody.
“How you take advantage of these workshops really depends on where you are in your career journey.”
MSD Regional Commissioner, Eru Lyndon, says the workshops have come at the right time, given the number of employment opportunities there are in the region.
“Making the best of those opportunities is critical as we come out of COVID and work towards economic recovery,” he says.
“’Your Next Job’ will make a valuable contribution to the job of matching skills and experience needed for our post-COVID recovery with sustainable work opportunities for Northlanders.”
Whangārei Mayor, Sheryl Mai, says that tailoring the workshops around the needs of the individual is essential to attracting and retaining valuable skills and experience in the North.
“We know that getting into the job market can be daunting, especially for those returning to their career after a break, or employees who may have been in their current role for some years.
“A refresher on how to market yourself or working out whether you want to be your own boss, is just the type of support many individuals will need,” she says.
[cid:image004.jpg@01D6AD18.41F9F950]
Whangārei Mayor, Sheryl Mai and Pat Cody at the Tai Tokerau Skills Centre + Te Rua o Pūkenga, in Whangārei.

The first series of workshops will run from Tuesday 3 November to Friday 11 December with a second series slated for early February 2021.
Based on their needs, people can sign up for the full suite or cherry-pick from any one of seven themed workshops. The workshops are free, but registration is required. To register visit www.northchamber.co.nz/events<http://www.northchamber.co.nz/events>
‘Your Next Job’ is supported by the Ministry of Social Development in partnership with NorthTec, NorthChamber, People Potential and Work Ready Employment Solutions.
[ENDS]
For information contact:
Shivaughn Marurai E: Shivaughn.Marurai001@msd.govt.nzShivaughn.Marurai001@msd.govt.nz> M: 0292015049
Notes to editors:
Your Next Job offers a range of themed workshops every week across November and into December:
Financial Wellbeing (Tuesdays 9.30am-11.00am)
Know yourself (Tuesdays 11.00am-12.30pm)
Opportunities (Tuesdays 1.30pm-3.00pm)
Marketing self (Wednesdays 9.30am – 11.00am)
Taking Action (Wednesdays 11.00am – 12.30pm)
Job Hunting Resilience (Wednesdays 1.30pm-3.00pm)
Self-Employment (Fridays 9.30am-11.00am)
Tai Tokerau Skills Centre + Te Rua o Pūkenga<https://www.skillscentre.nz/>, 38 Bank Street, Whangārei
Established in response to the economic impact of COVID-19, the centre is designed to assist people looking for work.
Clients can complete a comprehensive skills assessment at the centre which determines whether individuals are ready for employment or need to upskill or retrain for work in a different industry.

The centre is a partnership between NorthTec, Work Ready and People Potential and is supported by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).
Pat Cody
Pat is passionate about career development for all Northlanders. He has over 20 years’ experience in career development across the education, tertiary education and business sectors, and is a skilled facilitator and contributor to industry best practice.
Pat is a professional member of the Career Development Association of New Zealand (CDANZ).
[cid:image006.png@01D6AD18.41F9F950] [cid:image008.png@01D6AD18.41F9F950] [cid:image010.png@01D6AD18.41F9F950] [cid:image012.jpg@01D6AD18.41F9F950] [cid:image020.jpg@01D6AD18.41F9F950]
Shivaughn Marurai | Community Liaison Advisor | Northland
Phone: DDI 09 9839122 | D2D 99122 | M 029 201 5049
Ministry of Social Development, Level 2, 49-53 James Street, Whangarei
MSD purpose:
We help New Zealanders to be safe, strong and independent
Manaaki tangata, manaaki whānau
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Social Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul of a Supreme Court dominated by judges likely to rule that such matters must be left to the states like Missouri and Alabama to manage as they see fit. Meaning: Even if Biden had a radical agenda, this would be unlikely to survive the current bench on the Supreme Court... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 