Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The World Must Fathom ‘Trumpism’ – Whatever The Election Result

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 4:05 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Even if American President Donald Trump loses this week’s election, the damage he has done to politics is something the United States – and the world - will have to reconcile in the years to come, says University of Canterbury (UC) Associate Professor of Sociology Mike Grimshaw.

He has edited a special collection about Trump for Continental Thought & Theory, which brings together thinkers from America, Brazil and Aotearoa New Zealand, (including UC colleagues Associate Professor Peter Field and Dr Cindy Zeiher) to consider ‘The Problem of Trump & Trumpism’.

“Whether a one-term or two-term president, Trump has fundamentally changed not only America, but also the world, demonstrating that no democracy is immune to the dangers of populism, for such issues lurk everywhere within modernity and capitalism,” Associate Professor Grimhaw writes in the introduction to the collection.

Aiming for a space between scholarly articles and newspaper opinion pieces, he calls the collection “a set of serious reflections on what Trump and Trumpism represent – and threaten – in the world today”.

There are many theories as how Donald Trump, a businessman with no military or public office experience, was elected to the Presidency and how he manages to maintain popularity. This is despite his well-documented incompetence – or is it because of that?

In her essay Dr Zeiher notes the President’s “scarcely articulate, trigger happy tweets” and a “huge bumbling ego, perversely more concerned with retaining power than engaging with the political welfare of the state”.

“We feel duped by this unlovely, capitalist misogynist and frustrated by his incompetence to lead a nation,” she writes. “Yet what happens in the USA has huge social, cultural and political effects on many other parts of the world.”

Associate Professor Grimshaw summaries the theories: “A constant theme arose that Trump was a symbol of a crisis in American – and perhaps Western – democracy.”

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Field compares Trump to the outsider president Andrew Jackson, elected almost 200 years earlier. “The democracy did not seek to elevate Jackson to the presidency despite his lack of elite credentials. They elected him because of it. The same for Trump in 2016. As with Old Hickory, The Donald seems a most unlikely underdog or outsider,” he writes.

Ultimately, however, the problem is bigger than Trump. Associate Professor Grimshaw explores “why the problem of Trump has arisen – and to what larger and deeper issues may it point to?”

Perhaps, as Dr Zeiher suggests, Trump is the outrageous public figure we love to hate, with ever-growing passion. “In the case of Trump, we might say that while some enjoy his authority, others enjoy expressing their outrage, both of which are over time caught in an ongoing circuit of repetition and intensification.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The When And Where Of Election Results, Vote Suppression, Reasons To Panic Etc

In the final hours before polls close at 1pm tomorrow (NZ time) in the US election, at least four major question marks remain: namely, the outcomes in Florida and Pennsylvania, and how a conservative federal court judge will rule later today on a Republican attempt at vote suppression in Texas that could disqualify at least 127,000 valid votes and throw the entire state to Donald Trump. Fourth and finally, there’s the biggest question of all: Will Trump be able to outperform his poll numbers as he did in 2016? Let's take them in turn... More>>

 

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:

National: Changes To Parliamentary Term Must Go To A Referendum

Labour and the Green’s confidence agreement states a desire to look at reforming electoral law, but electoral law should not be a play thing of the Government of the day, National’s Electoral Law spokesperson Dr Nick Smith says. “National ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 