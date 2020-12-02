WWF-New Zealand Reaction To Government's Climate Change Emergency Declaration

"We are pleased the Government has declared a climate emergency. Admitting there's a problem is the first step. However, taking action is when real, positive change will come. Climate Change will soon impact every aspect of our lives.

WWF's Living Planet 2020 report shows that one-fifth of wild species are at risk of extinction due to climate change and that is with significant mitigation efforts.

Biodiversity is essential to a healthy planet and for a healthy human population, so we must do everything we can to address this crisis.

Now, we look forward to moving past declarations and working with the Government to achieve positive action so people can live in harmony with nature," says Dr Aroha Spinks, Kaihautū Taiao / Environmental Science Director, WWF-New Zealand

© Scoop Media

