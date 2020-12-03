Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Accident Compensation Corporation Case Management: Progress On Recommendations Made In 2014

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

Our report Accident Compensation Corporation case management: Progress on recommendations made in 2014 was presented to the House of Representatives today.

In 2014, we looked at how well the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) used a case management approach to support claimants to recover and rehabilitate from serious injuries. We concluded that ACC needed to have a more “claimant-centred” approach, particularly for claimants with complex needs, and we made four recommendations.

ACC has made good progress in implementing three of the four recommendations we made in 2014. ACC case managers, and treatment and rehabilitation providers, can now more effectively get the information they need to plan and support the recovery of injured New Zealanders. ACC has a stronger focus on understanding claimants’ needs beyond injury treatment, through to effective recovery and rehabilitation.

Claimants with complex needs can now expect a more consistent service through a case management approach called Partnered Recovery. ACC is actively seeking feedback from these claimants to help it understand and address their support needs better. However, ACC needs to do more to prepare claimants for the move from its care to other public organisations. We expected to see a clear framework and processes that support a seamless and well co-ordinated transition. In our view, ACC has not made enough progress in improving its processes to prepare claimants for this transition.

In 2017, ACC began testing and refining a new case management approach called Next Generation Case Management. The new approach aims to put claimants’ needs at the centre of ACC’s case management services. Although ACC has been developing the Next Generation Case Management approach for some time, it has not fully embedded the approach yet. This means that it is too early to know with certainty whether it will fully realise its potential benefits. However, there are some positive signs. We strongly encourage ACC to fully and objectively evaluate the approach once it is embedded to provide assurance that it is achieving the benefits expected and represents value for money.

A one-page summary and epub for this report are also available.

Read our blog posts to find out more about the work of the Office. We also have Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages that you can follow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Worksafe’s Whakaari/White Island Prosecutions Are Good News

Somewhere in Heaven, Helen Kelly must be smiling about Worksafe’s criminal prosecution of 10 firms and three individuals for their roles in the lead up to the Whakaari /White Island tragedy. In tandem with the subsequent coronial inquest, these court proceedings will hopefully culminate in the creation ( finally!) of a central agency to regulate the adventure tourism sector and improve public safety on matters like risk assessment, safety guidelines, inspection, enforcement and injury reporting... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 