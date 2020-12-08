Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Symbols Of Loss And Also Of Unity

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Te Hono ki Raukawa Claims Trust

Huia, e huia tāngata kotahi, a whakatauāki regarding the huia uniting people. Here pictured in their cabinet.

Two extinct huia birds are potent symbols of the impact of colonisation on Ngā Hapū o Te Reureu. The huia are traditionally a symbol of rangatira and also about uniting people. The huia, have been loaned out courtesy of the Whanganui Regional Museum. They comprise a number of taonga taking pride of place at a sitting of the Waitangi Tribunal being held at Te Tikanga Marae, Tokorangi, near Feilding.

The Ngāti Raukawa iwi confederation are currently presenting their claims to the tribunal. Ngā Hapū o Te Reureu representative Paruhe Smith said “the two extinct huia in our house symbolise the loss of our land, our reo, our culture and the detrimental impact of colonisation.”

Speaker Paruhe Smith (Ngāti Pikahu Waewae) welcoming the Waitangi Tribunal to Te Tikanga Marae for the second sitting of Tribunal hearing sitting 

Mr Smith supported the main issue raised at previous hearings regarding the fraudulent purchase of the Rangitikei/Manawatū Block by the Crown.

Mr Smith said when the treaty was signed in 1840 Raukawa had in its domain approximately 780,000 acres, from Whangaehu to the Ruahine Ranges, but this has been dramatically reduced. The first block of 230,000 acres was gifted back to Ngāti Apa by the rangatira Nepia Taratoa. Another gift was the Ahuaturanga Block, of 220,000 acres which was gifted to Rangitāne.

“The remaining Rangitikei-Manawatū block was fraudulently purchased by the Crown. Through this action it left our iwi virtually landless.”

However, the Government’s land purchase negotiator Sir Donald McLean, went about setting up a reservation for those Māori owners who were against the sale of lands. This comprised mainly Ngā Hapū o Te Reureu. Mr Smith said this was originally 20,000 acres but was eventually reduced to 4,400 acres.

“This reservation was set up for four tribes which was totally inadequate to sustain our people. The land was largely a flood plain with erosion problems being an issue that still occurs today. The quality of the water has been affected by deforestation, water pollution further upstream and diversion of waterways. Gravel extraction and council representation are some of the challenges our iwi are now confronted with.”

Ngāti Raukawa iwi confederation are presenting their treaty claims to the Waitangi Tribunal. This time at Te Tikanga Marae, Tokorangi for what is the fourth week of hearings. Ngā Hapū o Te Reureu are an amalgamation of hapū comprising various iwi who originally migrated during the early 1800s as part of the iwi led by Te Rauparaha and Te Rangihaeata. They comprise Ngāti Rangatahi, Ngāti Matakore, (both of Ngāti Maniapoto originally from the King Country) Ngāti Pikiahu Waewae, a united hapū of Ngāti Pikiahu from Ngāti Raukawa (Waikato) and Ngāti Waewae from Ngāti Tūwharetoa (Taupō/Tūrangi). They live in an area south of the Rangitikei River and north-east of Halcombe.

Manu tioriori of Te Tikanga Marae karanga to the manuwhiri being welcomed on the marae. From left are Amiria Arapere and Kui Rodnita Te Arani Ngārotata.

Ngā Hapū o Te Reureu were well known for their staunch opposition to land sales and participated in the land wars assisting their relations in Taranaki and the Waikato. All the marae in Te Reureu are affiliated to the Kīngitanga. Ngāti Rangatahi were also involved in the first confrontation of the land wars - the Wairau Affray near Blenheim. These hapū made their individual ways to settle Te Reureu.

Iwi historians and claimants will present evidence during the week including Hare Arapere and Puruhe Smith supported by members of the Arapere, Paranihi, Emery and Tibble whānau. On Thursday, Dr Rawiri Durie and Tā Taihākurei Durie will present the Ngāti Rangatahi position. The week will wind up on Friday at lunchtime.

The twelve designated hearing weeks started at Hato Paora College, Feilding on 9 March 2020 and will progress to Horowhenua and Ōtaki following a clear historical sequence of events. The original claim Wai 113 was lodged in 1989 by Whata Karaka Davis, Ngārongo Iwikātea Nicholson, Te Maharanui Jacob and Pita Richardson. They have now all passed on.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Hono ki Raukawa Claims Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 