Union Movement Welcomes $20 Minimum Wage

Working people are pleased that the minimum wage will increase to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021. An increase of $1.10 from the current minimum wage of $18.90.

"Increasing the minimum wage to $20 was a promise that Labour made in 2017. The minimum wage provides a floor; something that employers cannot legally pay less than. Many working New Zealanders will get a pay rise when the minimum wage increases," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"We know that there are large numbers of working people living in poverty and this will make a big difference. The facts show that people on low incomes put their money into their local communities on basic necessities including, putting a roof over their heads, food on the table, and clothes on their backs."

"In this context alone, this money well spent."

"We applaud the Government making this priority a reality and we strongly endorse their commitments to go further to roll out the living wage in the public sector and publicly funded sectors," Wagstaff said.

© Scoop Media