Council Must Release Engineering Safety Report On Hemo Gorge Monument Lean
Thursday, 14 January 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Rotorua Lakes
District Council to urgently release the engineering report
on the public safety and structural integrity of the visible
foundation-misalignment and lean of the City’s Hemo Gorge
monument to government waste.
Responding to the public
reassurances of safety reported in today’s media by the
Council’s “arts and culture manager”, Jordan Williams,
the Union’s Rotorua Monument Spokesman, said:
“We
welcome this assurance but given the time it has taken, and
the concern expressed by locals, the report needs to be
released publicly and without delay.”
“The
monument’s misalignment with its foundation means the
metal is noticeably contorted. We can only assume these
engineerings reports will further add to the cost - already
over 50% of budget - which ratepayers and taxpayers will be
forking
out.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: on why the second Trump impeachment has to proceed
To the very end, a sizeable Congressional segment of the Republican Party has been willing to defend Donald Trump no matter what he says or does, and to urge on his most violent supporters.
Here for example, was Republican Congressman Mo Brooks speaking to the Capitol crowd at last week’s protest gathering just before things went south:
“Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” said Mr. Brooks, Republican of Alabama. “Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder! Will you fight for America?”...More>>