Council Must Release Engineering Safety Report On Hemo Gorge Monument Lean

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Rotorua Lakes District Council to urgently release the engineering report on the public safety and structural integrity of the visible foundation-misalignment and lean of the City’s Hemo Gorge monument to government waste.

Responding to the public reassurances of safety reported in today’s media by the Council’s “arts and culture manager”, Jordan Williams, the Union’s Rotorua Monument Spokesman, said:

“We welcome this assurance but given the time it has taken, and the concern expressed by locals, the report needs to be released publicly and without delay.”

“The monument’s misalignment with its foundation means the metal is noticeably contorted. We can only assume these engineerings reports will further add to the cost - already over 50% of budget - which ratepayers and taxpayers will be forking out.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

ALSO:

