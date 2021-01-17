Gangs And Guns: Govt Failing To Keep Our Community Safe

The out-of-control growth in gangs, gun crime, and violent gang activity is exposing our communities to dangerous levels of violence that will inevitably end in tragedy, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“The recent incidents of people being shot and gang activity spilling out into the public highlights how we are losing control of the influence the gangs are gaining in society," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“Gangs are criminal organisations that are the main peddlers of methamphetamine and guns in our country, they perpetuate violence on our streets, and they seek to intimidate our communities.”

“There is no place for these gangs in our community that wreak havoc and continuously threaten the safety of innocent people.”

“If we continue to give gangs the ability to grow and operate as freely as they do their violence will keep spilling over into the community and innocent people will die," says Mr Ball.

“We can no longer have a default tacit level of acceptance of their existence in society. We must be doing everything that we possibly can through legislation and law enforcement to weed them out and put a stop to the intimidation and danger.”

“Whatever the current government’s strategy is to keep our communities safe it is clearly not working.”

