PSA Welcomes Appointment Of Chief Executive For Public Service Pay Equity

The Public Service Association welcomes the creation of a Chief Executive role to lead the public service’s pay equity work, and the appointment of Grainne Moss to this position.

"Unions and public service employers are currently working through multiple pay equity claims. The appointment of one leader to oversee this work across the state sector will assist with the delivery of equal pay and the elimination of pay discrimination," says PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies.

"The PSA worked positively with Grainne Moss while negotiating our historic pay equity settlement for Oranga Tamariki social workers, and we expect this constructive working relationship to continue."

© Scoop Media

