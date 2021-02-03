Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Imagining A Minister For Wellington City

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 10:15 am
Press Release: Mayor K Gurunathan

Statement by Mayor Kapiti Coast District K. Gurunathan

In the wake of the radical three waters reform Local Government Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta has repeatedly urged the local government sector to "re-imagine" the future of local government.

Given the huge problems and challenges faced by Wellington City, and by proxy the Wellington Region, it's time the Minister and her Government gave serious thought to creating a Minister for Wellington City. For the simple reason that Wellington City, as the home of Aotearoa New Zealand 's Government and the international face of the country, has an exceptional responsibility and, therefore, a special relationship with the Government.

There is no reason that the re-imagining of local government, which has been called for, cannot look at a radical reset of the administrative and political relation between Wellington City and the Government when both live in the same tight geographical home.

When the multi-billion dollar business of Central Government is conducted within this tight square kilometres of Wellington City then there is a national responsibility of Central Government to ensure that the planning and funding of this City is more than adequate to not only solve all its infrastructure problems but its undertaken to showcase the best of Aotearoa New Zealand to the rest of the world. In this symbiotic relationship the inefficiencies of the City becomes the inefficiencies of Central Government administration. From this perspective, one could argue that it is because consecutive central governments have failed to develop this ownership of national responsibility that we are now seeing the painful failings of the City's fundamental infrastructure.

As mayor of a district that has more than 4,000 residents commuting every weekday to work in Wellington City I believe in the oft-repeated mantra that what's good for Wellington City is good for the region. Today, I'd like to extend that mantra to say that what's good for Wellington City is good for the whole country.

In concluding, I like to refer to the recent diplomatic clash between Australia and China where Minister Mahuta had signalled a willingness to arbiter a truce. In re-imagining local government, I imagine a positive response with delegations arriving from China and Australia to our capital. On the way from the Airport the Chinese delegation is locked in a traffic jam in the City because a water main has burst causing immediate danger and flooding. The Australian delegation is also stuck elsewhere in the City because a collector sewage main has burst and the proverbial is literally cascading down many streets. I imagine it's not just the reputation of Wellington City or the Wellington region that suffers but our national reputation and pride.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mayor K Gurunathan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Investing In Coastal Shipping

The enduring damage done by the economic reforms of the 1980/1990s is still playing out in the communities that lost thousands of well-paid full time jobs, and with a subsequent influx of drugs, domestic violence and mental health problems. A far less visible victim of the market mania for de-regulation has been coastal shipping. As Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison recently pointed out:.. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 