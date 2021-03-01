Our Intentions: Looking At The Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-out

The Auditor-General has decided to carry out a review of the Covid-19 vaccination programme while it is being planned and through the early stages of roll-out.

We want to provide an independent view to the public and Parliament about how the Government is planning and managing the Covid-19 vaccination programme. This will include how the Government has gone about procuring the vaccine, establishing the vaccination programme, and how it is managing the most important risks.

By carrying out this review during the programme’s planning stage, and the early stage of the roll-out, we can identify any potential improvements in the Ministry of Health’s approach so these can be acted on swiftly.



