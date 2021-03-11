Animal Rights Activists Target Auckland Cup Day | Six Horse Deaths On Track Already This Year!

What: Protest against Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup Day

When: Saturday 13 March 2021, 11am onwards

Where: Ellerslie Racecourse, 100 Ascot Ave, Remuera, Auckland

Six horses have already been killed on New Zealand racetracks this year, with thousands more suffering from systemic animal abuse. The Auckland Cup Day is what we call FuCup Day.

Every year on Auckland Cup Day, people dress up at this racing event at Ellerslie Racecourse. "This race day offers people a day to party, including events for children - while innocent animals are facing a high risk of injury and death. By glamourising animal cruelty, this event is desensitising people, including young children, from a terrifying truth." said Aya Oba, spokesperson for the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) NZ.

A number of activists will be at Ellerslie Racecourse to stand against the mistreatment of horses and be dressed up to prove that fashion and entertainment don’t need to cause harm to animals.

“This year, we have already recorded 6 horses killed, and a total of 71 injuries including 37 serious injuries (as at 9/03/2021) on New Zealand racetracks."

"These deaths were publically justified as being in the name of so-called entertainment.”

Plenty more horses vanish behind the scenes from racing related injures or for simply not being fast enough.

"More shockingly, approximately 3,000 New Zealand thoroughbred horses are ‘unaccounted’ for on a yearly basis" Ms Oba said. More here.

“The industry authority offers no information on where these thousands of horses go each year and refuse to take any responsibility."

“While people are enjoying bubbles and fashion, there are horses bubbling from their mouth, and sometimes being raced to death. While people are betting, horses are going through Russian roulette for their life.”

“We are opposed to horse racing. We believe many kiwis are kind-hearted and love animals but not many are aware that there is animal cruelty in the horse racing industry. We are against animal abuse and exploitation. Who isn’t? That’s why we will be protesting to raise awareness - so people can make a conscious choice about what they want to support. ”

“If you want to have ‘fun’, you don’t need to be part of animal abuse. There are other opportunities that don’t involve animal cruelty that are still fun. It is not a party for the horses. If you love horses, you should never support horse racing”

