Renters United Calls For Rent Control In Their New Campaign For #RentControlsNow

Today Renters United launches their campaign for #RentControlsNow. This comes just weeks after the Government announced it’s housing package, a package that Renters United said “fell short of delivering any change to over one third of New Zealanders currently in rental properties.”

Renters United is now calling for positive change, demanding that the government implement rent controls to protect the livelihoods of renters across Aotearoa.

“For too long rents have been increasing faster than income growth, they’re out of control and too many renters are struggling to put food on the table.”

“Everyone else has always had to justify a pay rise at work. It’s time landlords had to do the same.”

Renters United is collecting bills from renters, and plans to deliver them to Parliament.

“Politicians, most of whom don’t rent, are completely out of touch with the third of New Zealanders who do. It’s time that renters voices are heard, it’s time that we are no longer treated like second class citizens.”

Their demands come from their full “Plan to Fix Renting”. They are:

Limit rent increases to no more than inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the preceding 12 months.

Allow reasonable and proportionate rent increases above CPI where significant improvements have been made to the quality or facilities of the home – beyond ordinary maintenance. Such improvements would not include those made in order for the property to comply with minimum standards.

Prevent unreasonable rent hikes between tenancies by requiring the landlord to set rent within a reasonable range of the previous rent charged for that property (except where significant improvements beyond normal maintenance have been made) and inform incoming tenants in writing of the rent paid by the previous tenants.

© Scoop Media

