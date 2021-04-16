Petition Launch Calling For An Immediate Independent Inquiry Into Insitutional Racism By The Waikato Police

Campaign & Petition Launch “Racial INJustice Matters” calling for an immediate independent inquiry into Institutional Racism and Racial Profiling by the Waikato Police.

Where we live, work, play should be safe for everyone, no matter our ethnicity, what we wear, or who our friends are. Yet Police targeting and racial profiling is making people in the Waikato region feel unsafe.

Tomorrow, Saturday 17 April, 11am at 17 Bandon Street, Frankton, Hamilton, community leaders and general members of the public are uniting to launch the ‘Racial INJustice Matters’ awareness campaign, which will include the launch of the petition calling for an immediate independent government inquiry into Institutional Racism and Racial Profiling by the Waikato Police.

The event brings together an impressive line-up of speakers from across the indigenous activist space: The Polynesian Panthers - Associate Professor Dr Melani Anae & Rev Alec Toleafoa, Tina Barnett - Love Aotearoa Hate Racism Sonny Fatupaito - President Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom, Dr John Buttle - PhD Criminology - Lecturer AUT, Donna Pokere-Phillips - Hauraki-Waikato Maori Party Candidate Election 2020, Steve Evans – Founder -Families 4 Justice, Paula Ormsby - Wahine Toa Mongrel Mob Kingdom, Polynesian Panthers Joe Trinder - Indigenous Rights Advocate, Cinematographer, Video Editor.

https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/call-for-independent-inquiry-into-institutional-racism-and-racial-profiling-by-waikato-police

