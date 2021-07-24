Freedom For All

New Conservative stands for Human Rights, freedom for all, our freedom, and freedom as stated in the NZ Bill of Rights Act. Our Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is working hard to silence the words we speak through so-called ‘hate speech’ laws so we do not cause any emotional harm to others, yet she ignores the real harm and physical abuses occurring in China and other nations today.

New Conservative applauds Andrew Little for recently calling China out on the CCP’s state sponsored malicious cyber attacks in New Zealand. While we are grateful for Labour's stance on this issue, why is our PM silent about the abuses of people occurring in China? We demand our government address these violations of human rights.

The New Zealand government must take human rights seriously, not only within NZ, but also in other nations, especially our trading partners, where China is persecuting members of their nation. It is not good enough to maintain trade relations at the expense of people’s lives as this is passively condoning these violations.

The human rights abuses in China have been clearly documented. The sterilisation of women, public humiliation and restrictions on religion are just some of the violations. Most alarming is the organ harvesting where hundreds of thousands have been imprisoned and tortured with many condemned to organ harvesting, and among the victims are the persecuted Falun Gong as well as Muslim Uyghurs, Tibetan Buddhist and Christian groups.

The Chinese Communist Party has been accused of operating big business, exporting precious organs for transplants including livers, heart, lungs, and kidneys to other countries, using people as a commodity for their own gain. We must condemn the CCP for live organ harvesting on the population of religious minority groups.

Our nation's soft approach to these injustices and crimes of humanity is appalling. We need strong leadership in this nation that will not look the other way while shaking hands with China. The Chinese Communist Party has been trying every means to infiltrate all aspects of NZ society while doing its best to look harmless. However, it cannot conceal the fact that the one hundred year history of the CCP is full of violence, deceit, and killing.

The United Nations convention defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy ethnic, racial, or religious groups. New Conservative asks, “Does this look like genocide?” The UN International Criminal Law is weak when it does nothing to sanction member states who display crimes against its people.

We all need to work together to end the human rights violations in China, and return freedom to the Chinese people, as well as protect our beautiful nation from the infiltration of the CCP.

