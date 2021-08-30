Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Press And Government Are Not Listening To The People

Monday, 30 August 2021, 5:27 am
Press Release: NZ Outdoors Party

The NZ Outdoors Party is asking why this government keeps recycling the same old prima donna experts such as Professor Baker and Siouxie Wiles?

NZ Outdoors Party President Alan Simmons said "People are getting really tired of these go to experts spouting their jaded views each news bulletin. Their message is always gloom and doom, spreading fear. They are out of ideas."

Social media is full of discussion about the myopic elimination approach which was never going to be a term solution. The government and their go-to experts have no exit strategy.

"Its time for a fresh approach, and its well past time for the government to stop the arrogance and relentless law changes, and slow down and show more respect for the public. so much damage has been done. Now its time to listen and rebuild relationships and confidence."

The world is moving on from Covid and so must New Zealand. Its clear we are must learn to live with Covid if we don't want to be increasingly isolated from the world and from each other. Lets look to other experts for ideas and solutions. Lets look more closely at Covid Plan B and what is working internationally. Treatment protocols have improved. If we learn from the world and adopt best practices there is nothing to fear from Covid. Its an indictment on government when its the Covid-response that has caused considerably more harm than Covid itself.

Lets open our minds, end the toxic cancel culture and start to reach out and learn from different perspectives. New Zealand has always been a proud innovator. We need a return to that creative culture were the people are engaged and thriving.

"The Micromanaged Mummy State style of government has stripped away the people's rights including free speech. We seem to have developed a nasty new culture of government and media bullying those who have different views. Whatever happened to media who challenge the government and who explored alternatives? Lets hear more from epidemiologist Simon Thornley and some of our more innovative doctors, life coaches, funeral directors and students.

How many have heard about the People's Register of Post Jab Deaths - which had 113 confirmed post jab deaths and is rising day by day? How about our senior students who just had their final exams postponed two weeks, cutting into their summer break and opportunity to earn for study next year? Lets hear from teachers who are trying to manage their own family challenges and teach on line? What about the nursing students who are threatened with failing a three year course at the last hurdle if they decline experimental drug treatment. Our pilots, and port workers who are being told to choose between their body and their job? Lets ask our mental health advocates and funeral directors how their business is affected by lockdowns. There are so many stories of desperation and hope that need to be heard. Lets move past the spin and seek the truth, as raw as it may be. Only then can we find a solid platform to create a way forward.

