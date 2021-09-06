Wellington Council show nastiness in ticketing CBD parked vehicles in level 3

Wellington City Council is showing its nasty side in ticketing parked vehicles in the CBD during lockdown, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union, with the practice out of line with other metropolitan centres that have rightly told parking wardens to stay at home.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke slammed the decision saying “With most workers only popping into the office when absolutely necessary, it is madness that the Council wants everyone to take risks on public transport over the safety of commuting in a car.”

“Lambton Quay is dead. The Council is showing its nasty side, maximising revenue during Level 3 instead of showing kindness. Parking charges and time restrictions are to ensure vehicles aren’t parked longer than necessary and to keep the parks revolving for other people. That is totally unnecessary when the City is largely abandoned except for essential workers.”

“The Council should do the right thing and cancel the tickets. Send the parking wardens home.”

