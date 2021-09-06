Wellington Council show nastiness in ticketing CBD parked vehicles in level 3
Monday, 6 September 2021, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Wellington City Council is showing its nasty side
in ticketing
parked vehicles in the CBD during
lockdown, says the New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union, with the practice
out of line with other metropolitan centres that have
rightly told parking wardens to stay at
home.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman
Louis Houlbrooke slammed the decision saying “With most
workers only popping into the office when absolutely
necessary, it is madness that the Council wants everyone to
take risks on public transport over the safety of commuting
in a car.”
“Lambton Quay is dead. The Council is
showing its nasty side, maximising revenue during Level 3
instead of showing kindness. Parking charges and time
restrictions are to ensure vehicles aren’t parked longer
than necessary and to keep the parks revolving for other
people. That is totally unnecessary when the City is largely
abandoned except for essential workers.”
“The
Council should do the right thing and cancel the tickets.
Send the parking wardens
home.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Covid-19, 6/9:821 Overall Cases
Twenty new cases in Auckland have been discovered, with no new cases in Wellington. 117 cases have recovered so far... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed
Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>