Soft Penalty For Council Fraudsters Shows Law Change Needed
Friday, 24 September 2021, 12:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is calling for increased
penalties for defrauding public bodies after two men
stole
$178,365 from Hurunui District Council using false
invoices.
“Stealing
$178,000 from ratepayers ought to land you in jail, not home
detention,” says Taxpayers’ Union spokesman
Jordan Williams.
“The fact that this fraud was
discovered by an insurance company, not the Council itself,
will lead many to wonder just how widespread this kind of
fraud is. It is a failure of the Council’s control and
audit process.”
“The Government should use
legislation to send a stronger signal against the robbery of
ratepayers and theft of taxpayer money.”
“Fraud
that relates to public money should be listed in the
Sentencing Act as an aggregating factor requiring a higher
penalty. This would offset the perception held by some that
big-spending councils
an
