Soft Penalty For Council Fraudsters Shows Law Change Needed

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling for increased penalties for defrauding public bodies after two men stole $178,365 from Hurunui District Council using false invoices.

“Stealing $178,000 from ratepayers ought to land you in jail, not home detention,” says Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams.

“The fact that this fraud was discovered by an insurance company, not the Council itself, will lead many to wonder just how widespread this kind of fraud is. It is a failure of the Council’s control and audit process.”

“The Government should use legislation to send a stronger signal against the robbery of ratepayers and theft of taxpayer money.”

“Fraud that relates to public money should be listed in the Sentencing Act as an aggregating factor requiring a higher penalty. This would offset the perception held by some that big-spending councils an

